How can Bill Belichick use his defense to stop Tom Brady?

Lost in all the soap opera-style stories about divorces and breakups, egos and goodbyes, is this fact.

A football game will be played Sunday night.

On one sideline will prowl perhaps the greatest football coach in NFL history. A defensive genius whose gameplans reside in Canton, soon to be joined by a bust in his likeness. On the other sideline stands his former quarterback, a player that helped the coach win six Lombardi trophies. They will play in a stadium they built, in a sense, and under six banners acknowledging their shared accomplishments.

Beyond that aspect there is this: Coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady know each other better than you can imagine. While Belichick made his mark as a defensive wizard, as we know from an incredible installment of the “Make Defense Great Again” podcast from Chris Vasseur, Belichick spent the bulk of his time each week not coaching up his defense, but coaching up his quarterback.

The most interesting thing from this doesn't come from me. It's from Dean Pees on @CoachVass's podcast, saying that Belichick spent most of his week's prepping Brady for defense, which i think adds another layer to the Brady-Belichick debate. pic.twitter.com/6uj06Qfk6m — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 5, 2020

That should be the major storyline of this game Sunday night. The soap opera angle, focusing on the relationship between Brady and Belichick, is interesting, but far more interesting might be how Belichick, with such a familiarity with Brady and how his former quarterback plays the game, looks to stop him on Sunday night.

Trying to get into the mind of The Hoodie is often a fool’s errand, and as someone who has carved out a little cottage industry in doing so, I know this first-hand. But here is how Belichick might try and scheme for his former quarterback Sunday night.

The pressure game

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Any article or bit of content that discusses stopping Brady starts the same way.

“Get pressure with four and focus on interior pressure.”

Ever since the New York Giants thwarted New England’s run at a 19-0 season doing just that in Super Bowl XLII, that has been the book on Brady. Get pressure with your four defensive linemen, whether with your base personnel group or a speed package of all pass rushers, and try and move him off his spot early in the down.

There is nothing revolutionary about this idea. Ask any quarterback what frustrates them in the pocket, and it is quick, interior pressure. Pressure off the edges? That you can handle by climbing the pocket, or escaping out the back door. A player like Justin Tuck immediately in your lap before you have finished your drop? That’s something different.

Do the Patriots have a four-man front that can generate that kind of pressure, on a consistent basis? Not exactly. There have been examples this season of New England getting pressure with four, like they did against the New York Jets back in Week 2 on this play:

On this play, New England puts four defenders either head-up or to the right of the Miami center. Barmore aligns right over the center, and then Dont’a Hightower (#54), Kyle Van Noy (#53) and Judon are all on the right side, outside of the right guard. Only Uche is on the backside, in a wide-9 alignment outside of the wing tight end.

You can understand why the Patriots use this formation, as they overload the right side to attack the pocket from that angle, against the left-handed Tagovailoa. Judon, and then Uche, collapse the pocket on the edges, and Van Noy eventually comes home to clean things up.

But that was an outside pressure look, and as we mentioned, blitzing or pressuring Brady tends to be most effective when in comes through the interior. If you are looking for a potential dark-horse player on the New England defense Sunday night, that might just be linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. It was his delayed, interior blitz early against Wilson that helped force the first of four interceptions from the rookie quarterback:

Bentley (#8) comes on the delayed pressure right through the A-Gap, and has a free shot at Wilson. He does not get home for the sack, but the pressure influences an off-target throw late into coverage, which is tipped and intercepted.

So, these are the ways that the Patriots have looked to bring pressure this year, as well as how they have been able to get home with four. The problems? Well, first off there is the Buccaneers offensive line, which is a better unit than those New England has faced this season. Second? You blitz Brady at your own peril.

According to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Brady has been blitzed on 32 dropbacks this season. On those plays, he has completed 22 of 31 passes for 238 yards, three touchdowns and a single interception, good enough for an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 89.3%, second-best in the NFL.

So if blitzing him is not working, you might want to go into a different direction.

The drop game

Bill Belichick

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

There is not a coverage under the sun that Tom Brady has not seen, and likely picked apart. You can show all sorts of different looks pre-snap and spin them into something completely different post-snap, and Brady probably remembers the first time he saw that look, the play that was called, the pass that he threw and probably what flavor of Gatorade he drank after he got to the sidelines next. You are not going to fool him.

And sure, spun safety looks and rotating coverages at the snap might confuse one of his receivers, but these are the 2021 Buccaneers. Brady and his receivers are, like Byron Leftwich told the media recently, on the same page now, unlike when the 2020 campaign began. So, confusing them might not be an achievable goal.

So what can you do from a coverage standpoint.

Do you dare drop eight and give Brady time to pick you apart, all the while trying to constrict the throwing lanes as much as possible?

There are some historical references for this kind of approach. Rex Ryan, first as a defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens and later as a head coach with the New York Jets, was the rare defensive mind who seemed to have a way to slow Brady down. I wrote about this in the run-up to Super Bowl LV, Ryan’s gameplan against Brady in the Divisional Round of the 2010-2011 playoffs was a thing of beauty. New England had blown the Jets out in Week 13 by a final score of 45-3, and few believed the Jets would go into Foxborough and pull off the win.

But they did, and what they did that night on defense was take away the middle of the field and force Brady to try and win on the outside. Ryan had a game plan, his players executed it to perfection, and Brady was confused and rattled. “It was unbelievable,” defensive lineman Trevor Pryce said. “The game plan was out of sight. We did some stuff I’ve never seen a pro football coach do. That’s Rex. . . . It was the craziest thing. I don’t know how we did it. We made one thing look like this and it’s another thing. When you can confuse a Hall of Fame quarterback, you know your game plan is working. “I could see some of the horror in his eyes when nobody was open,” Pryce continued. “He’s not a running quarterback so he knows he’s going to get hit. And he got hit plenty.”

How did Ryan do this? In addition to using linebackers and safeties in underneath zones to clog those throwing lanes, Ryan was creative with how he used man coverage, and the underneath “hole” defender. In the regular season meetings between these two teams Ryan relied on more man coverage, but used much more zone in this playoff game. But when he did call for man, underneath defenders who did not have a man coverage assignment still had a job to do: Reroute crossers, especially if it is Wes Welker.

Watch this 2nd and 12 play, with Welker coming in short motion on the left:

Or take this replay from later in the game, where the Jets rush just four and while they do not pressure Brady, they restrict his options downfield and he forces a throw late into coverage that is nearly intercepted:

The Saints run a dual-read screen on this play, with Jameis Winston looking at the smoke screen on the right before trying to hit Alvin Kamara on a slip screen to the left. Wise, however, blows this play up by getting pressure on the QB as the linemen vacate to block downfield.

In Week 2, the Patriots intercepted Wilson when they dropped eight into coverage against the Jets:

You might be just fine living on the outside and deep.

What to expect Sunday night

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

As stated earlier, it is hard to get into Belichick’s mind before any game, particularly one like this. With a reputation for trying to take away “what you do best,” Belichick might indeed drop numbers into coverage and restrict Brady’s throwing lanes, forcing his former QB to make throws into tighter windows and go out there and beat his defense. He might use their version of the speed package up front, relying on players like Judon and Uche to get him pressure with four, hoping that with seven in coverage — or even eight — he can frustrate Brady and take away his options.

But we also know that this Buccaneers offense has a ton of talent around Brady, and a great offensive line up front. Four-man pressure schemes might not get close to him, and blitzing Brady is often a dangerous proposition. And if you try and force him to throw outside and deep? Well, the 2021 version of Brady might be just fine taking that bet.

Ultimately, we do not know exactly what Belichick will scheme up Sunday night. He might throw the kitchen sink at his former quarterback. He might do some, all, or even none, of the stuff suggested in this piece. But that matchup, between coach and quarterback, is the big storyline to watch Sunday night, and it’s why I’ll be tuning int.

