Bill Belichick decries the “stupid conversation” about Brady vs. Belichick

Bill Belichick does not want to hear any suggestions that he and Tom Brady are on opposite sides of anything.

Belichick appeared on Brady’s Let’s Go podcast and said any narrative that there’s some kind of division between them, or that one deserves credit that the other one doesn’t, is incorrect.

“I think it’s always a stupid conversation to say, ‘Brady vs. Belichick’ because, in my mind, that’s not what a partnership is about,” Belichick said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Coach couldn’t play quarterback and I couldn’t coach. The best part about football is, and Coach says it a lot: Do your job. And he asked me to play quarterback. He didn’t ask me to coach.”

Belichick said he thinks those on the outside attempted to portray strain in their relationship that didn’t exist.

“In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don’t think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction,” Belichick said. “When we were in New England for 20 years together, they get tired of writing the same story. So, once they write all the nice things and championships, and then they just start going, ‘Well this works, let’s start trying to divide them.’ I never really appreciated those ways that people would try to do that. He and I always had a great relationship.”

There’s no doubt that Brady and Belichick had a long and successful partnership, but there’s also no doubt that Brady chose to leave for Tampa Bay rather than remain in New England until retiring. It’s fair to ask whether Brady wanted to leave, at least in part, to play for another coach.

And it may be a bit self-serving of Belichick not to want any contrast of himself with Brady, because Brady comes out looking better: Brady found success without Belichick, winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, while Belichick has a below .500 record in his career in all games he coached with someone other than Brady at quarterback.

So while there’s much to celebrate in the Brady-Belichick partnership — the most successful player-coach partnership in football history — it’s not stupid to look at the partnership from all angles, including some angles where Belichick doesn’t look as good.

Bill Belichick decries the “stupid conversation” about Brady vs. Belichick originally appeared on Pro Football Talk