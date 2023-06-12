Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is visiting with the Titans on Monday and word last week was that he will then move on to a meeting with the Patriots, but it’s uncertain just when that meeting will take place.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any suggestions about the date of the visit when he spoke to reporters at a press conference on Monday. Belichick said “we’re working through some things” when asked about the timing of Hopkins’ visit and that he doesn’t know right now when it will happen.

“I’m not a travel agent,” Belichick said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

If things go really well between Hopkins and the Titans, there might not be a reason for someone who is a travel agent to get involved with booking Hopkins’ trip to New England but it looks like we’ll have to wait and see how things play out under any circumstances.

Bill Belichick on when DeAndre Hopkins will visit: I’m not a travel agent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk