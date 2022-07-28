Bill Belichick: Davon Godchaux is one of the best defensive linemen in NFL

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made it clear, in two ways, that he thinks Davon Godchaux is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. The Patriots coach paid Godchaux handsomely in a contract extension, which the two parties finalized this week.

That two-year, $20.8 million extension, which will make him the 24th highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL in terms of annual value, speaks volumes about how much Belichick appreciates Godchaux. As for the second way Belichick made it clear he thinks Godchuax is elite — well, Belichick came out and said it.

“He’s one of the best defensive linemen in the league,” Belichick said before practice on Thursday. “I’m glad we were able to work that out with Davon and Drew (Rosenhaus). So obviously, both sides are happy.”

Godchaux is now slated to be with the team through 2023. He finished the season with 65 tackles and one sack while playing 59% of defensive snaps. Those statistics don’t scream elite — not even for a defensive tackle. But Godchuax stated his case.

“I’m going to be honest. Yes, I do,” he said when asked if he feels he’s one of the best players at his position. “I feel like to be a good d-tackle, you have to first stop the run. A good d-tackle isn’t going to just be a pass-rusher. You have to have some disruption and stop the run. If you can’t stop the run, I feel like you can’t pass-rush. So I feel like guys like (Matthew) Judon, guys like (Josh) Uche — (I’m) setting up them guys on third-and-long.”

Regardless of rankings, Godchaux has clicked with the Patriots. That much is clear. His teammates seem to enjoy his company and his leadership. And as Godchaux mentioned, his dirty work has helped others make flashy plays. New England has been the perfect landing spot for the defensive tackle.

“I feel like when I first signed here, this was home,” Godchaux told reporters after practice on Thursday. “Bill (Belichick) — he’s honest. He (gives) positive criticism. He’s going to hold me accountable. I need a coach like that and when I got here, it was everything I hoped for.”

