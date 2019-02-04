Bill Belichick credits Josh McDaniels for making right adjustment

The Patriots had only three points and 195 yards in the first half. They had 212 yards and 10 points in the second half.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick credited offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for a second-half adjustment that finally got New England into the end zone.

“McDaniels made a great adjustment,” Belichick said. “We talked about that on the sideline. We went to a two tight end offense, but we spread them out. We were able to complete some passes to Julian [Edelman] and then to Rob [Gronkowski] at the goal line to score [on the next play]. It was really well executed. It was not something we had anticipated doing a lot in this game. We did it against Kansas City, but it was kind of right time, right situation. We had good protection to be able to make those throws. Tom [Brady] did a good job getting the ball to the open guy. That was a great throw he made to Gronkowski to get down to the 2-yard line.

“Josh McDaniels did an outstanding job of play calling and eventually finding things that worked and made some big drives for us.”