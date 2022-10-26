Something strange is happening in New England. And coach Bill Belichick is only making things stranger.

The latest bizarre interaction with reporters came on Wednesday, when Belichick was asked to identify the team’s starting quarterback for Week Eight, against the Jets.

“We haven’t practiced, we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said, via Albert Breer of SI.com.

Pressed again, Belichick said, “The plan is to see how it goes.”

Later, Belichick was asked whether Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are competing for the starting job.

“I’m not saying that,” Belichick said. “We’ll talk about it later.”

He’s not saying much of anything. And anything he’s saying doesn’t make sense. On Tuesday, for example, he continued to hide behind the term “hypothetical,” even when it didn’t apply.

Is Mac the starter when healthy? Belichick said it’s a “hypothetical question.”

Was Mac healthy enough to play the entire game on Monday night?

“Well, that didn’t happen,” Belichick said. “So that’s another hypothetical question.”

But there’s nothing hypothetical about either question. A hypothetical question would be this, “If you were to trade for Tom Brady, would he be the starter right away?”

At some point, the questions need to adjust. It’s not just who starts. It’s who finishes. Belichick casually introduced a two-quarterback approach on Monday night, something few NFL coaches ever do. Will that continue?

Remember, Belichick dumped Cam Newton the moment that Belichick decided Mac Jones would start as a rookie. Belichick wanted no doubts, distraction, or dysfunction regarding the identity of the starting quarterback. A year later, there’s doubt, distraction, and dysfunction regarding the identity of the starting quarterback.

And the finishing quarterback.

Bill Belichick continues to play word games regarding his quarterbacks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk