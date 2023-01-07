Bill Belichick compared Matthew Slater to an NFL all-time great

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick does not often praise players. So it’s always worth noting when he does, especially when he makes the caliber of comparison he did on Friday.

The coach compared special teams ace Matthew Slater to Giants great Lawrence Taylor.

Slater has played in the organization for 15 seasons. He has shown no signs of slowing down, as he has recorded 12 special teams tackles on the year, which is second on the team.

It’s been quite the journey for Slater, who started his career with New England in 2008. He has since compiled a career that has included three Super Bowl rings, in addition to 10 Pro Bowl selections. He was also named to the Patriots All-2010’s team.

This is certainly high praise for Slater, as Taylor is an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Nevertheless, Belichick was not shy on praise Friday, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com

“He’s the guy that everybody pays a lot of attention to,” said Belichick. “To the benefit of other players; they get less attention. But I think when you see players at that level — different, but literally, he gets it on every play. Just like Taylor got it on every play for the Giants. When you get that kind of attention and you’re still able to be productive, that tends to put those players on a very elite level.”

Slater will have a chance to add to his resume this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills. If the Patriots win, they will make it into the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

