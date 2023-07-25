Bill Belichick comments on Patriots’ failed DeAndre Hopkins signing

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t appear to be the least bit concerned that five-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed with the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots have been in pursuit of the star wideout over the last couple of months and even extended him an offer and a visit. But the Titans were the more aggressive team in negotiations, despite the Patriots having the edge in spending money.

Some have chalked that up to Belichick either not being as interested in Hopkins as originally believed or the legendary coach drawing a hard line at the negotiating table.

“When there’s an agreement, there’s an agreement. When there’s not, there’s 31 other teams,” Belichick said on the matter on Tuesday.

The Patriots brought Bill O’Brien back into the fold as offensive coordinator, but there are some major questions regarding the team’s talent at the skilled positions. They’ll enter the 2023 season with DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton as their top receiving options.

That could prove insufficient against a murderer’s row slate of opponents awaiting on their schedule.

