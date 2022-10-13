Bill Belichick comments on former Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett ahead of Browns matchup

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had praise for Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett ahead of the game on Sunday.

Brissett was drafted by the Patriots in 2016. He appeared in three games for New England and made two starts. He went 34-of-55 and threw for 400 yards during that timeframe. His best game came in 2016 against the Houston Texans on September 26, when he went 17-of-27 passing for 205 yards.

The quarterback opened the 2016 season as the Patriots starter, while Tom Brady was serving his suspension in the Deflategate scandal.

When speaking with the media, Belichick had plenty of praise for Brissett, as transcribed by Lauren Willand of NESN.com.

“He looks about the same. What do you think he’s gotten stronger or bigger? I don’t know but it’s well about the same,” Belichick said. ‘Jacoby looks like Jacoby. He’s a big kid with a strong arm. He’s tough and he’s smart. He does a good job with the system that they’re running. He does a good job with it and doesn’t turn the ball over. He gets some scramble yards and gets the ball to (Amari) Cooper, (Donovan) Peoples-Jones, (Kareem) Hunt. Obviously, (David) Njoku. So, he does a nice job of running the offense and scoring whatever it is 26 points a game. That’s part of the quarterback’s job to score points.”

It will be intriguing to see the Patriots’ defensive strategy against Brissett, as there may be some familiarity with his tendencies. On top of that, the Cleveland Browns have many weapons at their disposal.

