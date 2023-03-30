Bill Belichick comments on attempt to break Don Shula’s record

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has always been more of an in-the-moment kind of coach. He focuses on the task at hand, while swatting down any mention of future or past glory.

That’s why it came off as surprising that he even needed to walk back his “last 25 years” comment at the recent NFL annual meeting.

So it was a typical Belichick response at LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday, when swatting down the subject of him potentially surpassing legendary coach Don Shula for most wins as an NFL head coach.

“I have a great respect for the game and all that, [but] I’m not really focused on that right now,” said Belichick, per the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride. “The 2023 season is all I’m concerned about.”

Belichick is currently ranked in second with 329 career wins, while Shula tops all coaches with 347 victories.

Wins might be harder to come by considering the AFC East is now arguably the best division in football. But Belichick is clearly knocking at the door at establishing himself as the winningest coach in NFL history, whether he wants to admit or not.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire