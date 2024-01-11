Bill Belichick coaching tree: Many ex-assistants of NFL legend landed head coacing jobs

Bill Belichick has developed an expansive coaching tree around the NFL during his long tenure in the league.

Belichick and the New England Patriots parted ways on Thursday after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles alongside Tom Brady, in one of the most dominant eras in NFL history.

The 71-year-old head coach has been around the NFL since 1975. Belichick was notably a defensive coordinator for the New York Giants (1985-1990) and head coach for the Cleveland Browns (1991-1995) before he rose to prominence as head coach for the Patriots for over two decades.

USA TODAY Sports explores Belichick’s coaching tree:

Nick Saban

NFL head coaching job: Miami Dolphins (2005-2006)

Saban was a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns under Belichick (1991-1994). Saban also had a cup of coffee with the Miami Dolphins where he compiled a 15-17 record. All this was before Saban became a legendary coach at Alabama (2007-2023). Saban won one national title at LSU and won six national championships at Alabama. Saban, ironically, retired on Wednesday, less than 24 hours before Belichick and the Patriots parted ways.

Bill O'Brien

NFL head coaching job: Houston Texans (2014-2020)

O’Brien got his head coaching opportunity with the Texans. He had a 52-48 record in sevens seasons in Houston.

O'Brien had various roles in New England from 2007 to 2011. In 2023, O’Brien returned to New England to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Brian Flores

NFL head coaching job: Miami Dolphins (2019-2021)

Flores accumulated a 24-25 record at the helm in Miami.

Flores began his NFL coaching career in 2008 as New England’s special teams assistant. He climbed the ladder to the Patriots’ linebackers coach from 2016-2018 before he got his head coaching opportunity.

Al Groh

NFL head coaching job: New York Jets (2000)

Groh had a 9-7 record in his lone year in the Big Apple.

Groh is best known for his time as head coach of the University of Virginia (2001-2009).

Brian Daboll

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to an official during a game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 11, 2023.

NFL head coaching job: New York Giants (2022-present)

Daboll was an assistant coach with the Patriots from 2000-2006. He then returned to New England from 2013-2016 as a tight ends coach.

Daboll is currently the Giants’ head coach. He’s produced a 15-18-1 record in two seasons with the Giants.

Eric Mangini

NFL head coaching jobs: New York Jets (2006-2008), Cleveland Browns (2009-2010)

Mangini served as head coach for the Jets and Browns. Coincidentally, two stops Belichick had in his distinguished coaching career. He tallied a 33-47 in seven total years as a head coach.

Mangini got his start as a Browns assistant in 1995 under Belichick. He then served in various roles in New England from 2000-2005, including defensive coordinator.

Romeo Crennel

NFL head coaching jobs: Cleveland Browns (2005-2008), Kansas City Chiefs (2011-2012), Houstoin Texans (2020)

Crennel had head coaching jobs with the Browns, Chiefs and Texans. He recorded a 32-63 record during his head coaching career.

Crennel was the Patriots defensive coordinator from 2001-2004.

Josh McDaniels

NFL head coaching jobs: Denver Broncos (2009-2010), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-2023)

The offensive-minded coach had stops in Denver and most recently with the Raiders. He had a 20-33 record in four total years as head coach.

McDaniels’ was New England’s offensive coordinator from 2006-2008 and again from 2012-2021.

Matt Patricia

NFL head coaching job: Detroit Lions (2018-2020)

Patricia spent three seasons in Detroit and produced a 13-29-1 record.

Patricia was New England’s linebackers coach (2006–2010), safeties coach (2011) and defensive coordinator (2012–2017). He returned the New England in an advisory role from 2021-2022.

Joe Judge

NFL head coaching job: New York Giants (2020-2021)

Judge registered a 10-23 record in two seasons in New York.

Judge was a special teams coordinator in New England from 2015−2019. He returned to the Patriots in 2022. He served as assistant head coach in 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Belichick coaching tree: Ex-assistants landed as NFL head coaches