Bill Belichick to co-host NFL Network all-time team series

How much does Bill Belichick love football history? So much that he’s doing a TV show to promote the greatest players ever.

Belichick, who isn’t always the most media-friendly of coaches, will host six episodes of The NFL’s All-Time Team along with Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth on NFL Network.

This series will air in the fall, although it should go without saying that Belichick taped his hosting duties in advance, and will not be taking time away from the Patriots to do the show.

The NFL’s All-Time Team and another show, The NFL 100 Greatest, are the centerpieces of NFL Network’s programming to celebrate the league’s 100th season.