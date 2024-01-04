Bill Belichick has clinched his worst record in 29 seasons as a head coach

Bill Belichick is in his 29th season as an NFL head coach. And this year he has done something he's never done before: Lose 12 games.

The Patriots are 4-12, which means that whether they win or lose in Sunday's season finale against the Jets, they'll finish with the worst record of Belichick's coaching career. He previously went 5-11 twice, once in his final season as head coach of the Browns and once in his first season as head coach of the Patriots.

Whether Belichick's worst season will also be his last remains unclear. He'll turn 72 in April, and even before bottoming out this year, the Patriots had declined significantly from their glory years, when Belichick was widely regarded as the best coach in the NFL. But it's possible that Patriots owner Robert Kraft will give Belichick another year to turn things around, and also possible that if Kraft is done with Belichick, some other owner will bring him in.

Belichick has declined to talk about his future, saying this week he's only focused on the Jets. Win or lose, he's concluding his worst season and heading toward an uncertain future.