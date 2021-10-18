Bill Belichick has classic response on why he was bleeding during Patriots-Cowboys

Bill Belichick and Steve Belichick have caught some social media attention over the past few weeks during broadcasts of New England Patriots games.

It began with Steve, who was making very awkward facial expressions the entire night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite addressing the meme-worthy moments with reporters, Steve continued with the odd expressions during the broadcast of the Patriots’ game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Now, moving on to Bill — his viral moment was a little more concerning. The 69-year-old was bleeding throughout the night. It was mostly a cut on his nose, but social media quickly discussed the reasoning behind it.

While being asked about the bleeding on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning, Belichick gave a very on-brand answer.

“Yeah, I’ll be alright,” Belichick said.

Did Bill Belichick get into a fight? pic.twitter.com/oqukYiPFnj — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) October 17, 2021

It sounds like Belichick will be okay, though.

List