Bill Belichick has classic response for not challenging missed call vs. Washington

The New England Patriots won their highly-anticipated first preseason game against the Washington Football Team, 22-13, in exciting fashion.

Cam Newton and Mac Jones spent time on the field and some under-the-radar players had the opportunity to make big plays. Kicker Quinn Nordin (3-3), wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (6 catches, 39 yards) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (127 yards, 2 touchdowns) in specific.

Jones, the No. 15 overall pick, was on the field for five series and he went 13-of-19 for 87 yards — leading the Patriots to two field goals. His first drive was nearly cut short after throwing a clear completion to Jakobi Meyers that was ruled an incompletion. Bill Belichick could’ve challenged it, but his reasoning for why he didn’t was perfect.

“Yeah, didn’t feel like challenging it,” Belichick said.

Bill Belichick asked why he didn't challenge Jakobi Meyers' apparent reception which was ruled a completion. "Yeah, didn't feel like challenging it." Didn't feel like it? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/peTDTUhsRa — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the play.

Here's another look at that "incompletion" to Jakobi Meyers (which was probably a catch). pic.twitter.com/ispmSOHij6 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) August 13, 2021

Belichick isn’t sweating the small calls in preseason, clearly.

