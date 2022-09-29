Bill Belichick in classic form when asked about Mac Jones’ injury

Bill Belichick wasn’t having it when reporters were asking about the condition of Mac Jones’ ankle injury on Thursday.

“What do I look like, a doctor, an orthopedic surgeon?” the Patriots coach responded in typical monotone to questions about whether his starting quarterback will be ready to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Bill Belichick is not a doctor — and don't ask him to play one on TV https://t.co/wyQk3I9oCm pic.twitter.com/B12D45ycWU — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) September 28, 2022

Classic. Vintage. Belichick.

