Bill Belichick in classic form when asked about Mac Jones’ injury

Barry Werner

Bill Belichick wasn’t having it when reporters were asking about the condition of Mac Jones’ ankle injury on Thursday.

“What do I look like, a doctor, an orthopedic surgeon?” the Patriots coach responded in typical monotone to questions about whether his starting quarterback will be ready to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Classic. Vintage. Belichick.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

