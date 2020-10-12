Bill Belichick on Cam Newton’s possible return: We’ll see how that goes

Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 3. Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to be evasive about the quarterback’s return.

“Whatever the league protocol is, it is,” Belichick said on WEEI on Monday, via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

Belichick added players who have the virus are testing positive for a long time, perhaps indicating Newton isn’t cleared yet.

For a player who tests positive but remains asymptomatic, the player can return 10 days after the first positive test if the team’s head primary-care physician determines, in consultation with the league, that it’s safe for the player to return to the facility. Alternatively, an asymptomatic player may return if he receives negative PCR virus tests, at least 24 hours apart, if (again) the team’s head primary-care physician determines, in consultation with the league, that it’s safe for the player to return to the facility.

“How’s he doing physically?” Belichick said when asked about Newton’s health. “Any player that would come back to the team off the COVID (list) would have to go through medical clearance. . . . We’ll see how that goes.”

The NFL moved the Patriots-Broncos game to next Sunday. New England’s game last week was postponed a day, and the Patriots lost 26-10 without their starting quarterback.

