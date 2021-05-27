Bill Belichick: Cam Newton continues to give us the usual leadership and energy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though the Patriots just drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick a few weeks ago, Cam Newton remains New England’s starting quarterback.

In the aftermath of the draft, head coach Bill Belichick said that will remain the case until someone plays better than Newton.

The 2015 MVP, Newton has done his best to hold off all challengers during the offseason program. During his press conference on Tuesday, Belichick touted Newton’s consistency — not just in 2021, but also last season.

“Cam’s been here all the way through,” Belichick said. “He was here at the beginning and has been a consistent participant, continues to give us the usual leadership and energy that he brings to the field and to the workouts and to practice. So Cam’s very professional and I’m sure that he’ll continue to work hard and do his best out there like he’s always done for us. It’s never been anything but that from the day he got here.”

Newton has faced plenty of criticism for his performance in 2020, during which he threw for 2,657 yards with just eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 592 yards with 12 touchdowns — the most rushing TDs he’s posted since his rookie year when he had 14.

But with upgraded weapons and a full offseason to be immersed in the system, Newton has a chance to significantly improve in his second year with New England.

Even if he does, how long he’ll be able to hold off Jones remains to be seen.

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton continues to give us the usual leadership and energy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month

    Jacoby Brissett shares message for Mental Health Awareness Month

  • Bill Belichick shares his initial reaction to working with QB Mac Jones

    Bill Belichick has gotten the opportunity to coach Mac Jones on and off the field.

  • Europe agency urges all airlines to avoid Belarus over safety

    Europe's aviation regulator on Wednesday urged all airlines to avoid Belarus airspace for safety reasons, saying the forced diversion of a Ryanair flight had put in question the country's ability to provide safe skies. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it was advising EU airlines, as well as non-EU carriers flying to or from the bloc, to avoid the airways except in emergencies. "The circumstances surrounding this action cast serious doubts on the respect shown by Belarus for international civil aviation rules," EASA said in a safety bulletin.

  • Where Jimmy Garoppolo was when 49ers drafted Trey Lance No. 3

    Jimmy Garoppolo revealed where he was on the night of the draft as he watched the 49ers draft Trey Lance.

  • Lamar Jackson on contract: I would love to be in Baltimore forever

    Lamar Jackson is one of three first-round quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class in line for a lucrative contract extension. Buffalo’s Josh Allen is another, and he said this week he’s not concerned about it because that’s what his agent is for. Jackson, however, doesn’t have one, so he’s been dealing directly with General Manager [more]

  • Jakobi Meyers talks OTAs with ‘great group’ of Patriots quarterbacks

    Jakobi Meyers likes what he's seeing from all the Patriots' quarterbacks.

  • F9 Gets Back to Ridiculous, Car-Crunching Basics

    F9 sees the return of Fast and Furious franchise director Justin Lin and it gets back to the fun, absurd spectacle we've grown to love. Our review. The post F9 Gets Back to Ridiculous, Car-Crunching Basics appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tua Tagovailoa’s revelation offers perspective, hope for the future

    Tua Tagovailoa's revelation offers perspective, hope for the future

  • Devers homers as Red Sox beat Braves 9-5

    Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, and the Boston Red Sox stopped Atlanta's four-game win streak with a 9-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday night. Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vázquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • New England Patriots QB Mac Jones wears unique number during practice

    Former Alabama QB Mac Jones has yet to receive an official jersey number from the Patriots, so for now, he is wearing No. 50, which is ...

  • Exclusive: Lakers extend Staples Center lease for 20 years

    The Lakers are extending their Staples Center lease through 2041, telling the Los Angeles Times in exclusive interviews promised building renovation and prime location were key to the deal.

  • Blinken resets ties with Palestinians in 1st Mideast trip

    After four years of President Donald Trump tilting U.S. policy toward Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken seems intent on a reset. In his first swing through the Middle East, America's new top diplomat tried to resume the United States' historic role as powerbroker and peacemaker between the Israelis and Palestinians, even as he and President Joe Biden have been looking to pivot American attention away from the Mideast. In meetings in Israel, the West Bank, Egypt and Jordan, Blinken sought to build on last week's cease-fire to now rebuild Gaza, with destruction widespread after the 10-day conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas, and to now work toward a two-state solution.

  • Giants sign third-round CB Aaron Robinson to rookie deal

    The Giants have inked another rookie contract, as third-round pick CB ﻿Aaron Robinson﻿ has his rookie deal set for the 2021 season.

  • Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

    The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in Geneva, emphasizing that differences between Moscow and Washington run too deep. “It's obvious that the negative potential that has accumulated in our bilateral relations has some inertia,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell returns to spark Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.