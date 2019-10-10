Bill Belichick breaks down Daniel Jones's scrambling ability: 'He adds another dimension to the offense'

Daniel Jones was not a popular pick among the New York fanbase when the Giants selected him sixth overall.

Few quarterbacks selected that high have faced such low expectations from their fans, and Jones has played relatively well compared to Dwayne Haskins, the quarterback many expected the Giants to take at No. 6. In three starts, Jones has thrown four touchdowns to three interceptions, averaged just over 247 passing yards per game and has rushed for two scores as well.

The Giants are 2-1 with him at the helm, and even though they enter Thursday Night Football as historic underdogs against the Patriots, Bill Belichick isn't taking the rookie quarterback lightly. On the latest episode of "The Bellestrator," Belichick broke down some film with Scott Zolak and talked about Jones's ability to make plays on the run.

"He adds another dimension to the offense."



BB on the threat that Daniel Jones's athleticism could present to the #Patriots defense. pic.twitter.com/55HLzVWGAW



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 10, 2019

"This kid's fast, and he can run for first downs and for touchdowns, so he adds another dimension to the offense that they really didn't have with (Eli) Manning."

Belichick is a noted fan of Jones. Earlier this week, he recalled 'a great visit' with the Duke product before the 2019 NFL Draft, so while that's all well and good for Jones's outlook as a pro, it probably won't bode well for him on Thursday. Belichick won't underestimate him.

The Patriots just went up against a scrambling quarterback in Josh Allen and did a fine job of keeping him in the pocket. The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Wayne Gallman, so the New England defense can key in on Jones and keep him from running around all night.

