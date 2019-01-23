Bill Belichick breaks down Chiefs' mistakes on defense in Patriots' win originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots were able to score the winning touchdown in overtime of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of key third-down conversions.

Two of those third-down conversions were picked up by wide receiver Julian Edelman. Those plays wouldn't have been possible, however, without accurate throws from quarterback Tom Brady and good pass protection by the offensive line. In a video from the team's Twitter account, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave a breakdown of these two third-down plays from overtime and also explained the mistakes the Chiefs made on defense.

The condensed version on the two third-down plays can be seen in the video below.

Here's Bill Belichick breaking down the first two 3rd & 10 NE conversions in overtime.



Belichick on KC's defense on the first play: "They kind of screwed it up" pic.twitter.com/t5KeHueB0U



— Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) January 23, 2019

The Chiefs had one of the worst defenses in the NFL all season, and it certainly wasn't very good against the Patriots on Sunday. In fact, KC's defense gave up 80 points in two games to the Patriots this season.

The Patriots will face a much better defense in two weeks when Aaron Donald and Co. lead the Los Angeles Rams into Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

