Bill Belichick booed at Super Bowl, flexes on all of Miami like only he can

Bill Belichick looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NFL put together a very cool, very well-received ceremony before Super Bowl LIV in Miami: A celebration, in honor of the league’s 100th season, of the 100 greatest players and coaches in NFL history.

There was one member of that team, however, who was not exactly well-received: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick was booed by a loud majority of fans at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. As he often does, Belichick got the last laugh. He responded by flexing on his (many) haters like only he can: Flashing Super Bowl rings. Plural.

BELICHICK WITH THE FLEX pic.twitter.com/7aGWAsbp5S — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 2, 2020

Touché, Bill.

And Patriots fans would surely point out that this wasn’t even a peak Belichick flex. He had three rings on. Three of the six he has won in New England.

The Patriots are long gone from the playoffs. But still, on Super Bowl Sunday, they’re reminding us of their 21st century dominance.

