Bill Belichick’s bluntly hilarious response to Ty Montgomery injury question

New England Patriots running back Ty Montgomery suffered an injury during the Patriots’ 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The extent of his injury is unknown, and coach Bill Belichick is not about to offer up a timetable on when he will return. That was made abundantly clear (with a smile) during media availability on Wednesday.

Montgomery played a big role in Sunday’s game, catching the ball three times for 15 yards. He scored New England’s only touchdown on the afternoon.

The injury is certainly an unfortunate development, especially as Montgomery was a preseason standout. His versatility was on display over the course of the preseason, and he made a strong case to be part of the running back room.

With that in mind, Belichick didn’t want to speculate on the injury. So his response, per Zack Cox of NESN.com, was everything you’d expect from the typically tight-lipped coach.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Belichick. “I don’t know. If he’s healthy, yeah, we’d bring him back, sure. If he’s healthy, we’d bring him back. How that’ll all turn out, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m not a doctor.”

(You can also see the ever-elusive Bill Belichick smile at around the 12:49 mark of the press conference.)

It seems as though there is no definitive timetable for Ty Montgomery’s return. The Patriots may need to rely on the top half of their running back room quite a bit until the versatile playmaker is back on the field.

List

NFL Week 2: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire