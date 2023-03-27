Bill Belichick’s blunt reason on why fans should trust him for 2023

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a simple message for fans who may be a bit uneasy about the 2023 season.

The Patriots have made some moves over the course of the last couple weeks, with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki being two of the bigger moves so far. New England will be challenged in 2023, as they have the third-hardest schedule in the NFL, which is tied with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

Between the new faces—and the daunting schedule—it creates the perfect juxtaposition for a team looking to get back into the playoffs and AFC contention.

Belichick isn’t worried about any of this, and he had a message for the fans during his first news conference of the offseason on Monday, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Zach Cox.

“Long way to go,” said Belichick. “It’s March. We play in September. There’s a long way to go, a lot of work to do.”

He then gave a blunt reason why fans should be optimistic heading into next season.

“The last 25 years,” he replied.

All eyes will be on Belichick and the 2023 Patriots, as they look to get back into playoff contention. Although many questions remain for New England, nobody can deny Belichick’s track record of success.

