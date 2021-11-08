Bill Belichick’s bizarre pregame outfit goes viral

The pregame outfit of a dishevelled-looking Bill Belichick went viral with Twitter users mixing mockery and sympathy for the New England Patriots head coach.

Mr Belichick was filmed dragging his suitcase along towards the changing rooms at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The clip was later shared by the NFL Network on Twitter.

The coach was wearing a short-sleeved sweatshirt with matching navy sweatpants rolled up, showing his sneakers and long socks.

Twitter users were quick to share jokes about the look.

Bill Belichick fit check 💧 pic.twitter.com/OJfp8xIcMY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2021

Love Belichick reprising his role from the SNL “Mom Jeans” ad. pic.twitter.com/ekKT0xpSjg — Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) November 7, 2021

Dan Crohn wrote that Mr Belichick was “adjusting to daylight savings time”.

“🎤 BeliCHECK 1-2 1-2”



Who wore it better?



Bill Belichick or @llcoolj pic.twitter.com/lWFyevOhZ2 — Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) November 7, 2021

“Bill Belichick is all of us walking through the airport hungover at 6am,” Emerson Lotzia, Jr tweeted.

Story continues

“This is me the morning after I have few too many beers,” another Twitter user wrote.

“If the opposing coach shows up like this, your ass is dead in the water. [I don’t even know] who they play. Don’t matter. Them boys getting clapped,” another account holder wrote.

Adam Heisler wrote that Mr Belichick “stole my weekend attire”.

I thought he had them pants on like Urkel for a second https://t.co/RVtiBOh5ys — RIPGLEESH (@TewPhilly) November 7, 2021

“It looks like he’s wearing his pants up to his ribs,” Alex Barth tweeted.

Joe Haggerty wrote that Mr Belichick had “some serious ‘Dad that just woke up from a nap’ energy right now”.

“Well, Bill Belichick is a very unique coach, but here he proves he’s just like everyone else, puts his sweats on one pant leg at a time,” one broadcaster said on Sunday.

In September 2020, Mr Belichick appeared at a press conference in a t-shirt covered in holes.

I will always love that the GOAT head coach looks like he was raised by wolves. — Aaron Shelan (@SportsGuyAaron) September 23, 2020

Read More

Bill Belichick backs Tom Brady to play until he is 50 ahead of first meeting between coach and quarterback

Patriots coach Bill Belichick turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump

Patriots face new reality as Bill Belichick searches for miracle turnaround

Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals in first game without Odell Beckham Jr

Shorthanded Cleveland Browns get job done with win over Denver Broncos

Matthew Wright’s field goal double snatches Jacksonville victory