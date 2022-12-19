Bill Belichick: We have to do a better job throwing the ball

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put up absurdly bad numbers in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, going 13-for-31 for 112 yards, a completion rate of 41.9 percent and an average of 3.6 yards per pass. Bill Belichick acknowledged this morning that it wasn’t good enough.

“We have to do a better job throwing the ball well. In other games our completion percentage has been better than that. That’s not the standard. Just in general, we have to do a better job,” Belichick said.

At the same time, Belichick seemed to defend the offensive scheme, including a strange play on third-and-10 with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Jones rolled out and ended up running the ball for no gain. Belichick said the play could have worked.

“We definitely had a chance to convert it,” Belichick said.

But they didn’t convert it, the Raiders scored a controversial touchdown on the next drive, and then the Patriots lost in spectacular fashion on the last play. Given how Jones played, it’s amazing the game was even close enough for the Patriots to lose in spectacular fashion.

