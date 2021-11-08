Panthers fans who went to Sunday’s game in Charlotte saw a pro wrestling match break out, when New England quarterback Mac Jones grabbed and twisted the ankle of Panthers defensive end Brian Burns after a sack and a fumble and a pursuit for the ball.

It looked bad. It looked like a cheap shot, an effort by Jones — who admittedly has an issue with Burns that dated back to high school — to exact a little on-field vengeance.

Neither Jones nor Belichick faced questions about the play after the New England win. On Monday, Greg Hill of WEEI asked Belichick about the moment.

“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” Bill Belichick said.

Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick called the play “completely dirty.” While Jones wasn’t flagged, the league certainly will review the incident for a potential fine.

Later in the week, we’ll learn whether the league decided that Jones went too far.

Bill Belichick believes Mac Jones thought Brian Burns had the ball originally appeared on Pro Football Talk