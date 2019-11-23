Bill Belichick: Being named to NFL All-Time Team 'incredibly flattering'

Bill Belichick's smiles usually are reserved for Super Bowl wins and Thanksgiving, but the New England Patriots head coach clearly was happy to receive a special honor on Friday.

Belichick is one of 10 head coaches who will be included on the NFL's All-Time Team, and joining him as an honoree on Friday night was legendary Cleveland Browns head coach Paul Brown. Clearly humbled by being mentioned in the same sentence as one of his idols, Belichick had a great reaction to joining the exclusive club.

"It's an incredible honor. It's incredibly flattering," Belichick said. "Those coaches were all my idols. They were all the ones that I looked up to. We all know this is the ultimate team sport and I've had the great fortune to coach so many great players and have so many great coaches and scouts. It's really an honor to all the people I work with and am able to coach."

Belichick is a no-brainer for the NFL All-Time Team as he's won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots and two as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. His 270 victories as a head coach trail only Don Shula and George Halas.

