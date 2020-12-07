Bill Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Patriots' win vs. Chargers

Belichick becomes first coach to accomplish this feat in Pats' win vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick accomplished a rare feat Sunday that will be pretty hard for any other coach to match.

Belichick's team beat the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0 in their Week 13 matchup Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, giving him a win in 50 different NFL stadiums.

He's the only coach in league history to win a regular season or playoff game in that many different venues.

There are just two stadiums in the league where Belichick has yet to win a game.

One is Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which opened this season when the Raiders completed their move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The Patriots and Raiders played in September at Gillette Stadium, and they aren't scheduled to square off again until 2023.

The other venue where Belichick hasn't won is U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. Belichick nearly won at this stadium in Super Bowl LII, but the Patriots lost 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2022.

Belichick has won a game in every NFL market, in addition to victories in England (Wembley Stadium in London) and Mexico (Estadio Azteca in Mexico City).

The Patriots will return to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night when they play the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal matchup for both teams.