Bill Belichick attends Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party in Miami

Justin Leger

For the last three years, Bill Belichick has spent his Super Bowl weekends game-planning for his opponent.

This year was a bit different for the New England Patriots head coach.

With the Patriots not in the big game for the first time since 2016, Belichick decided to let loose. He and his girlfriend Linda Holliday made an appearance Saturday at ex-Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party in Miami.

The Super Bowl ring was a nice touch.

As you can imagine, folks on Twitter had some entertaining reactions:

Leave it to Belichick and the Patriots to be at the center of attention on Super Bowl weekend even when they aren't playing.

Sunday night's Super Bowl 54 matchup should be a good one. It'll feature 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. former Pats backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

