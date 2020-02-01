Bill Belichick attends Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party in Miami

For the last three years, Bill Belichick has spent his Super Bowl weekends game-planning for his opponent.

This year was a bit different for the New England Patriots head coach.

With the Patriots not in the big game for the first time since 2016, Belichick decided to let loose. He and his girlfriend Linda Holliday made an appearance Saturday at ex-Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party in Miami.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Didn't expect to see Bill Belichick at the #GronkBeach party, but he made it. pic.twitter.com/YOdjMRIogb — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) February 1, 2020





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

The Super Bowl ring was a nice touch.

As you can imagine, folks on Twitter had some entertaining reactions:

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but Bill Belichick at Gronk's beach party is at least 150k pic.twitter.com/CwNwkJbGO4 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 1, 2020

Belichick at Gronks beach party pic.twitter.com/jN7LvcBpPF — Trophies Now Jose (@ericofaustin) February 1, 2020

Kings stay Kings. Bill Belichick in party attire at Gronk's beach party. #NFLTwitter #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/CSiaA0bKET — 4th and Goal (@4thandGoalUSP) February 1, 2020

I would never think Belichick would attend Gronk's beach party. https://t.co/KUIvtvqlLp — Joe Kayata (@NBC10_Joe) February 1, 2020

Sometimes you gotta remind folks who still sits upon the throne pic.twitter.com/H6QSYj0Jp2 — CAIN 👹 (@cxiinn) February 1, 2020

Leave it to Belichick and the Patriots to be at the center of attention on Super Bowl weekend even when they aren't playing.

Story continues

Sunday night's Super Bowl 54 matchup should be a good one. It'll feature 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. former Pats backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Bill Belichick attends Rob Gronkowski's Super Bowl party in Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston