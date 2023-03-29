Bill Belichick attended LSU's Pro Day as 2023 NFL Draft approaches

Belichick attends LSU's Pro Day as 2023 NFL Draft approaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's Pro Day season around the country, and on Wednesday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stopped by one of the most successful SEC schools of the last 20 years.

Belichick attended LSU's Pro Day, where he was able to scout some of the Tigers' top players eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft. He also was seen chatting with LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Here are some photos of Belichick's visit to LSU.

Which players might Belichick be interested in?

Well, the highest rated LSU players in this year's draft class are edge rusher BJ Ojulari (potential second-rounder), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (potential third-rounder), right guard Anthony Bradford (potential fourth-rounder) and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (potential fourth-rounder).

More closely than anything else today, Bill Belichick watched Jayden Daniels throw to Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins.



He spoke with Daniels for a minute, too. Good chance for the #LSU QB to get in front of NFL eyes before next year. pic.twitter.com/SMpcaUXpes — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) March 29, 2023

Belichick has not drafted many LSU players recently. In fact, since 2005, the only Tigers who were drafted by the Patriots are Stevan Ridley (third round, 2011), Danny Etling (seventh round, 2018), Chasen Hines (sixth round, 2022).

The first round of the 2023 draft is scheduled for April 27 in Kansas City.