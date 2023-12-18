Bill Belichick: Ask Robert Kraft questions you have for him, I'm preparing for Denver

The last few days have brought conflicting reports about whether the Patriots have made a decision about head coach Bill Belichick's future, but Sunday's loss to the Chiefs probably didn't do much to improve the chances that he'll be sticking around New England in 2024.

Belichick doesn't have much to say publicly about the topic, however. During a Monday appearance on WEEI, Belichick said that he has "open conversations" with the team about the reports concerning his future but that it is up to Patriots owner Robert Kraft to share any other news about the direction the franchise will go come the end of the 2023 season.

“I think any questions you have for Mr. Kraft, you should ask Mr. Kraft. . . . I mean, I don’t know,” Belichick said. “I don’t sit around and listen to talk radio and read stuff every day, so. I’m going to do what I do and prepare the team to get ready for Denver.”

While it may be up to Kraft to make the call, Belichick can still have his own feelings about staying with the Patriots. When asked if that's something he wants, Belichick said that he ie "not getting into the past, the future, anything else" other than preparing to face the Broncos in a night game on Christmas Eve.