Bill Belichick appreciates having Tedy Bruschi at practice: ‘I’ve learned a lot from him’

With training camp in full swing, several for the New England Patriots, players have been present for some of the practices. Count Tedy Bruschi among those who have visited. Tuesday, risk he was spotted at Patriots practice.

In speaking to the media on Tuesday, head coach Bill Belichick indicated that he liked having former players at `practices. As Belichick noted, Bruschi was an important part of the New England Patriots linebackers group for several years. Last week, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo talked about how much the veteran impacted his career.

As for Belichick, he always enjoys listening to Bruschi talk about the game.

“Look, we’re happy to have all players come back. We welcome them back,” Belichick said on a video conference call. “We’ve had several and I’m sure we’ll have more. So we’re always happy to see those guys. Tedy especially obviously had a great career here. Was a very, not only good player, but inspirational player and had a lot of leadership. I know that our players — both our veteran players and our younger players — have enjoyed talking to him. As the coaches, Tedy brings a great perspective on his playing career, a new generation of players and other things that he’s experienced. “So I always enjoy talking to Tedy. I’ve learned a lot from him. Our conversations this year — and we talk at other points during the season as well from time to time — but his insight is always valuable and he has a great perspective and a lot of insight that I appreciate.”

Bruschi played for the Patriots for 13 seasons, hanging at the cleats in the summer of 2009. Recording 1,074 total tackles, he established himself as an integral part of the New England defense for many seasons. Now, he is passing on what he knows.

