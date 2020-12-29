Bill Belichick apparently 'doesn't buy into the Josh Allen craze'

Belichick apparently 'doesn't buy into the Josh Allen craze' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh Allen may not win this year's NFL MVP award, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback's name absolutely has to be mentioned in the conversation.

Just don't have that conversation with Bill Belichick.

Apparently, the New England Patriots head coach isn't boarding the Josh Allen hype train just yet. During ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick explained that when Belichick chatted with them about Allen, he wasn't exactly enthusiastic about the third-year QB.

"Talking to him this week, he didn’t buy into the Josh Allen craze," said Griese. "He said, ‘You know what, we actually played pretty good defense against Josh Allen when we played in November.’ You know that Bill Belichick will have something cooked up for Josh Allen. If you think the Buffalo Bills are just going to roll the ball to the 50-yard line and take a victory lap around Gillette Stadium, that man has another thing coming."

"There was no question that Bill really got fired up when talking to him about potentially being swept, Josh Allen being one of the MVP favorites," Riddick added. "He was not having any of it. I guarantee you, he coached his football team as hard as he probably coached it all year long leading up to this game.

Regardless of what Belichick thinks, the fact is Allen has been outstanding for the AFC East champions this season. The 24-year-old entered Monday night's Week 16 game with a 68.7 completion percentage, 4,000 passing yards for 30 touchdowns, and 383 rushing yards for eight TDs. Those are MVP-caliber numbers.

Allen and the Bills defeated the Patriots back in Week 8, but they lost their previous three matchups vs. New England.