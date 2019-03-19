Bill Belichick among two head coaches, eight GMs at Alabama pro day originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick's "vacation" was short-lived. The New England Patriots head coach is back on the recruiting trail -- and making a stop at a familiar venue.

Belichick is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Tuesday to watch Alabama's pro day.

He's not alone, either, as one other NFL head coach -- new Cincinnati Bengals hire Zac Taylor -- and eight high-profile general managers also are in attendance, according to NFL Network producer Andrew Groover.

Alabama Pro Day is the place to be today:



Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Bengals HC Zac Taylor

Raiders GM Mike Mayock

49ers GM John Lynch

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert

Lions GM Bob Quinn

Titans GM Jon Robinson

Bills GM Brandon Beane

Saints GM Mickey Loomis

Panthers GM Marty Hurney





















— Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 19, 2019

The trip to Tuscaloosa essentially is an annual pilgrimage for Belichick, who has a close relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and has drafted four Crimson Tide players -- most notably linebacker Dont'a Hightower -- during his two-decade tenure in New England.

So, who will Belichick have his eye on Tuesday? As NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry notes, tight end Irv Smith, linebacker Mack Wilson and safety Deionte Thompson all are potential options for the Patriots, who own the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as well as two second-rounders and three third-rounders.

The Crimson Tide have plenty more NFL prospects, as defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and offensive lineman Jonah Williams both could go in the top 10 or 15 picks.

Expect Belichick to keep tabs on all of these players as he makes the rounds on the pro day circuit ahead of April's draft.

