Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will square off against one of his former head coaches in Week 11 when Washington takes on Carolina.

But the head coach who let Newton go at the start of the 2021 season is also happy to see the quarterback have success.

During his Monday morning interview on the Greg Hill Show, Bill Belichick said he’s “absolutely” happy to see Newton back in the league.

“It was great when they signed him,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Sounds like he had a great day yesterday. So, always happy for Cam. Appreciate everything he did. He was a wonderful guy to coach and be around.”

Newton played only nine snaps for the Panthers on Sunday, but made his presence felt in the 34-10 victory over the Cardinals. He ran and passed for touchdowns, finishing with 8 yards through the air and 14 yards rushing.

Newton will presumably start next week’s game against the Football Team. But had he signed a week earlier, his first game would’ve come against Belichick and the Patriots. New England beat Carolina 24-6 in Week Nine, for what was likely Sam Darnold‘s last start with the franchise.

Bill Belichick: Always happy for Cam Newton; he was a wonderful guy to coach and be around originally appeared on Pro Football Talk