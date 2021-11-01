Bill Belichick admits he made 'mistake' on challenge in Patriots vs. Chargers

Belichick admits he made 'mistake' on challenge in Patriots vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was unsuccessful in his lone challenge during New England's Week 8 game versus the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers were called for holding deep inside their own territory early in the fourth quarter. Chargers guard Matt Feiler was penalized for holding Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Belichick thought the penalty was on Chargers right tackle Storm Norton for holding Kyle Van Noy, and that it happened in the end zone. A holding penalty that takes place in the end zone is a safety, so Belichick challenged the play to try and get two points and possession of the ball.

But since the penalty was on Feiler, and it took place nowhere near the end zone, the Patriots were unsuccessful in their challenge and lost a timeout.

"I saw the hold on Kyle [Van Noy]. I thought it happened in the endzone," Belichick told reporters during a video press conference Monday morning.

"I mean, I think it did happen in the end zone on [Storm] Norton. The foul was called on the guard. I didn’t really hear who the foul was on. I saw it on Norton. I thought it was on Norton, so, obviously, that was a mistake that I made. ... It’s my fault. I blew it."

Luckily for Belichick and the Patriots, they never needed that timeout. In fact, five plays after the unsuccessful challenge, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and returned it for a touchdown to give New England a 24-17 lead.

The Patriots ultimately left L.A. with a 27-24 victory that improved their record to 4-4. Next up for the Pats is a Week 9 road game versus the Carolina Panthers.