Bill Belichick admits 2023 is one of his most frustrating seasons ever

Not many seasons have frustrated New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick as much as this season. Nothing has gone as expected, and things seem to only be getting worse.

The Patriots lost to the Washington Commanders by a 20-17 score on Sunday. With the loss, the organization dropped to 2-7 on the season. Frustration is coming from all areas of the organization, including coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots’ two wins came against the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, but most of the season so far has been about the Patriots’ search for a new identity. There have been bright spots, including the two wins over divisional opponents, and Belichick picking up his 300th career win as an NFL coach.

But it’ll take more than that to quell the frustrations boiling over this season.

“It’s probably up there, yeah,” Belichick said, during a visit on “The Greg Hill Show,” when asked if this was the most frustrating season he’s had. “We just have to keep grinding away here and turn things around this week.”

Question (via @TheGregHillShow): Is this the most frustrating season you've had? Bill Belichick: "It's probably up there, yeah. We just have to keep grinding away here and turn things around this week." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 6, 2023

Belichick has had a large hand in the frustrations, as poor personnel decisions have begun to catch up with him. The Patriots having the hardest schedule in the NFL does not help matters, either. Nevertheless, it’s a reminder of how quickly the league is evolving and how far behind the Patriots truly are.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire