Bill Belichick addresses Mac Jones, Cam Newton QB competition

Belichick on Newton and Jones: 'They're pushing each other'

Just how close is the ongoing competition at quarterback in Foxboro?

In an interview with one of his former players, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick acknowledged to Willie McGinest of NFL Media that "competition makes us all better" when asked how rookie quarterback Mac Jones is looking thus far in training camp.

"Mac is competing well," Belichick told McGinest, who played under him in New England from 2000-05. "I'd say really all of our rookies are doing a good job. They've embraced the process, they know they have a long way to go."

Belichick went on to address each of the top two quarterbacks on the roster, Jones and incumbent starter Cam Newton.

"Cam is getting better everyday, Mac is getting better everyday," Belichick said. "They're pushing each other. Competition makes us all better. It's been healthy. We'll see how it goes."

Jones took 36 snaps in 11-on-11 periods during practice Thursday, compared with 25 for Newton. During a lighter day on Wednesday, Jones took 16 snaps to Newton's four.

Here are the Patriots quarterback numbers for today…



7-on-7

Newton: 4-for-6

Jones: 4-for-6



11-on-11

Newton: 5-for-11, with two passes dropped

Jones: 15-for-19, with two passes dropped — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 5, 2021

How snaps are divvied up in New England's preseason opener against Washington next Thursday warrants close following.