Bill Belichick actually buried game film at practice field in 2008

Bill Belichick doesn't take losses lightly -- especially blowout losses to the Miami Dolphins.

Sept. 21, 2008: New England Patriots backup quarterback Matt Cassel recalled a dreadful loss to the Dolphins 38-13, and Belichick was livid. The Dolphins consistently used the Wildcat formation to defeat the Pats, and ultimately went on to win the AFC East that year -- the first year since 2002 that New England didn't win the division.

Following the game, Cassel remembers Belichick burying the game tape at the practice field -- but was it ever dug up?

"We literally went out to the practice field, dug a hole, and buried the game film,' Cassel said.

The buried tape may still be there, but since that day, Belichick's teams have gone 15-6 against the Dolphins -- with the six losses coming by a very slim margin.

Perhaps the Wildcat loss still haunts Belichick to this day -- and continues to drive him to beat the Dolphins year after year.

