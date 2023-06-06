Bill Belichick acknowledges rookie QB Malik Cunningham’s versatility

The New England Patriots signed rookie undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham in May. However, the former Louisville quarterback may have a different position if he figures into the Patriots’ plans.

Cunningham recorded 9,960 passing yards and 70 touchdowns in five seasons at Louisville. He also proved he could run with the football, recording 3,179 yards rushing and 50 touchdowns.

It appears New England wants to see him get some work at the wide receiver position. This would certainly be intriguing, as Cunningham has the size for the position. He measures in at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds.

He could give the organization another weapon for quarterback Mac Jones to throw to. That’s assuming he actually takes off at the position. As of right now, things are still in the experimental stages.

“He played quarterback at Louisville,” Belichick told media members on Tuesday. “We’re giving him some work at receiver. He’s an athletic kid, smart.”

Bill Belichick on Malik Cunningham: "He played quarterback at Louisville. We're giving him some work at receiver. He's an athletic kid, smart." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 6, 2023

There is little doubt that Cunningham has athleticism.

Wide receiver may be the best spot for him, as he looks to carve his way into the NFL. At the very least, the Patriots are going to try to maximize his talents.

