The Patriots and Packers don’t play often, illustrated by the fact that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made just two career starts against the club.

But his third start against New England will be on Sunday, as the Patriots head to Wisconsin for the Week Four matchup.

On Wednesday, New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the importance of disguising defensive coverages to not tip Rodgers off in any way. Unlike his answers about quarterback Mac Jones‘ ankle injury, Belichick had plenty to say about Rodgers.

“We try to do that every week. Try not to give the quarterbacks any more information than you need to — after you’re in position to play. So, sometimes the formations force you to do a little bit of it,” Belichick said in his press conference. “But yeah, we certainly don’t want to give him anything more than what he already has. He’s seen it all a million times. They don’t turn the ball over. He doesn’t make many mistakes — he never has. He’s a very resourceful quarterback. He makes the plays that are there and he makes a few plays that really aren’t there. And then he rarely makes a mistake where he has a bad play. There’s very, very few of those.

“I think that’s one of the things that makes him a great quarterback. He’s got a great arm, he’s got great touch. He’s accurate. He helps the team win. He does the things they need to do to win. And he makes some plays that there’s not many guys that could make. But, he doesn’t try to do that all the time and makes good decisions. Certainly, very protective of the ball and the operation of the offense. He’s got a lot of freedom — which he should. And he makes a lot — a lot — of good decisions.”

Rodgers is 1-1 as a starter against Belichick, winning 26-21 in 2014 and falling to the Patriots 31-17 in 2018. He’s completed 48-of-81 passes for 627 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in those contests.

Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers makes plays that not many guys can make originally appeared on Pro Football Talk