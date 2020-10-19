Bill Belichick: 49ers TE George Kittle 'as good as anybody' he's coached or faced

Bill Belichick has high praise for 49ers TE George Kittle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

George Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. As both a blocker and a pass-catcher, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more productive player at the position.

The San Francisco 49ers star's talent hasn't gone unnoticed in Foxboro. Ahead of the New England Patriots' Week 7 meeting with the Niners, head coach Bill Belichick shared the highest of praise for Kittle.

"He does everything well," Belichick told San Francisco media on Monday. "I'd put him right at the top of the league there, period. His ability to run, catch, get open, after the catch, block, he does everything at a high level. He's as good as anybody that I've coached or as good as anybody that we've played against."

Check out the full quote below, courtesy of ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

#Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with the highest of praise for #49ers TE George Kittle, saying he's "as good as anybody that I’ve coached or as good as anybody that we’ve played against." ... pic.twitter.com/OPj84fDGhU — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 19, 2020

As good as anybody Belichick has coached or played against? That's incredible praise no matter how you slice it, but even more so when you consider Belichick coached future Hall-of-Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski for nine years.

Kittle has a ways to go before we can put him on the same tier as Gronkowski, but the 27-year-old certainly is on the right track. If he can avoid significant injuries -- something Gronk was unable to do -- Kittle very well may join him in the "best TE of all time" conversation.

Through four games this season, Kittle has 30 catches for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots and 49ers are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.