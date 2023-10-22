Bill Belichick: 300th regular season win "great," but focused on the team

Wins have been tough to come by for the Patriots this season, but the end of Sunday's game provided a reminder that hasn't always been the case in New England.

Mac Jones' touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki in the final seconds lifted the Patriots to a 29-25 win over the Bills and it marked the 300th regular season win of Bill Belichick's head coaching career. Belichick joins George Halas and Don Shula as the only coaches to reach that milestone, but didn't put the spotlight on himself when asked his reaction to joining that club.

"I mean, it’s great. I’m really more focused on, you know, our team and this year. Worry about that later. Thank you," Belichick said.

The Patriots were up 22-10 with half the fourth quarter left to play and gave up 15 points in a little more than five minutes to fall behind Buffalo, so it's no surprise that Belichick said that the team has "a lot of work to do, things we can do better" in the weeks to come. He added that it's better to do that after a win and he has plenty of experience on that front.