Bill Belichick is on to 2017

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has said it. Now, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has done the same, essentially. His team is on to 2017.

“It was a great night,” Belichick told reporters about the team’s recent 283-diamond ring ceremony. “But, really, we need to move on to 2017. You know, we’ve had enough parades, enough celebrations and enough everything. This ’17 team hasn’t done anything yet — none of us have. We really need to focus on what we’re doing this year. There have been a lot of great moments in the past, which is great, but that isn’t going to help us this year.”

It’s classic Belichick, forgetting about yesterday, ignoring tomorrow, focusing relentlessly on the here and now. And he manages to persuade his players to do the same, not getting complacent about last year because last year was last year and this year is this year until next year, when it will be last year. Or something.

Regardless, the approach works. Whether they win the Super Bowl, lose the Super Bowl, or lose in the AFC playoffs, the Patriots routinely welcome the descent to 0-0 and the challenge of climbing back to relevance, contention, and possible championship status.