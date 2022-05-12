Bill Barnwell predicts the Colts sign WR Julio Jones

While the Indianapolis Colts are likely done making major changes to the roster, there are still some intriguing names available in the free-agent market following the 2022 NFL draft.

Among them is wide receiver Julio Jones, who is considered one of the top talents available at the position. Given his extensive history with new Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, Jones has become a popular suggested target for Indy by several analysts.

The latest to join the crop is Bill Barnwell of ESPN, who predicted the Colts will be the team to sign Jones.

There has been virtually no chatter around the longtime Falcons standout, who just limped through an injury-riddled disaster of a season with the Titans. Just three years removed from leading the NFL in receiving yards, the 33-year-old Jones was a salary-cap casualty in Tennessee, with GM Jon Robinson & Co. moving on after one year despite trading a second-round pick for Jones last summer. Jones was still playing like a star in 2019 and was productive when healthy in 2020, so I think it’s a little too early to suggest that his career as a useful wideout is over. Jones averaged 2.7 yards per route run in 2020, which ranked right in line with stars like Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins, albeit over only a half-season of work. Jones has primarily been an outside receiver during his career, but I wonder if a team might be able to extend his NFL run by moving him inside more frequently, as the Cardinals did with Larry Fitzgerald in his 30s. A deal with the Colts would give Jones a chance to spend time both on the outside and in the slot, given that Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy and second-round pick Alec Pierce may need some time to adjust to the league. It would also get Jones back inside a dome for his home games and reunite the seven-time Pro Bowler with his longtime quarterback, Matt Ryan. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has been hesitant at times to make free-agent signings outside of the organization, but his new quarterback should be able to vouch for Jones. Again, a one-year deal in the $5 million to $6 million range would make sense.

Though the Colts drafted Alec Pierce in the second round, and there are still hopes for Parris Campbell to stay healthy, it might not be a bad move to bring in Jones.

The injury issues should not be understated. He hasn’t been able to stay on the field over the last two seasons so there is certainly a risk to bringing him in. There’s a path where he’s just not productive enough because he’s injured.

But the reward might be worth it. Getting one healthy season out of Jones would do wonders for the offense. He already has a rapport with the quarterback, and he could be a strong veteran presence for Michael Pittman Jr. and the aforementioned Pierce.

The Colts may prefer to keep what they have and develop the talent currently in the room, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Jones is brought in on a cheap, one-year deal.

