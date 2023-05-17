Bill Barnwell names Dalton Risner as potential Giants signing

The early rush of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft have come and gone, and things around the league have settled down. It’s “rest season” for most but not for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen is still hard at work trying to lock up the team’s rookies, while also negotiating with some in-house players and scouring what remains of the free agent market.

Signings no longer count toward the 2024 compensatory pick formula and most players will come at a discount price, so don’t be surprised if the Giants add another name or two before training camp.

One intriguing player who remains available is veteran guard Dalton Risner, who ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently named as a potential Giants signing.

Although the New York Giants don’t have a ton of cap space after re-signing Daniel Jones, extending Dexter Lawrence and franchising Saquon Barkley, they should have enough room to get creative with voidable years if they want to sign a player to a one-year deal. And Risner should be that player. The Giants rotated Nick Gates and Ben Bredeson at left guard last year, but Gates left for the Commanders in free agency. Joshua Ezeudu — a 2022 third-rounder — suffered a neck injury last November, leaving the Giants in a vulnerable position at left guard in 2023. Risner started 62 games over four seasons with the Broncos, and although the 2019 second-round pick wasn’t a superstar, he was expected to land a multiyear deal for starter money somewhere in free agency. Instead, the Broncos signed Ben Powers to replace Risner, who hasn’t found a market. Risner missed the season finale against the Chiefs with a strained UCL in his elbow, but that injury wouldn’t have prevented the 27-year-old from finding a new team. Instead, he appears to be looking at a limited market of teams who need meaningful help at guard. A one-year deal with the Giants in the $5 million range would make sense for both parties; Brian Daboll’s team would get a veteran protecting Jones and security if Ezeudu struggles to return, while Risner would play in a well-regarded offense and earn a shot at a long-term deal after 2023, either with the Giants or elsewhere.

The Giants also have Shane Lemieux on the roster and he’ll likely compete for the starting left guard job, but Risner would provide some experienced stability. He’s a player that we at Giants Wire previously suggested they look into.

Although Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have expressed confidence in their guards, don’t be surprised if they do give Risner a call.

