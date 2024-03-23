Bill Barnwell lists Broncos as the best fit for WR Michael Thomas

Bill Barnwell recently published a list on ESPN of the best fits for some of the top NFL free agents still available. He has the Denver Broncos listed as the best fit for former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

New Orleans recently cut Thomas, who has played in just 20 games in the last four seasons due to various injuries. Before that, he played in 63 out of 64 possible games in his first four seasons under then-Saints coach Sean Payton.

Could the receiver now reunite with Payton in Denver?

“Denver’s roster is in flux as it rebuilds post-Russell Wilson, but after trading Jerry Jeudy, it looks like it will run with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims as its top two wideouts,” Barnwell wrote on ESPN.com. “Tim Patrick took a pay cut to return, but he has missed each of the last two seasons with injuries. Thomas could reunite with former coach Sean Payton and compete with Patrick for that third wideout role.”

Thomas’s first four seasons had him on track for a sure-fire Hall of Fame career. However, as stated previously, injuries have depleted him in the last four seasons. A chance to reunite with Payton could be the jump start his career needs.

