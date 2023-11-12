Bill Bailey's Australian Adventure, review: is Western Oz really this bizarre or is it just Bill?

Bill Bailey brings his likeable eccentricity to his adventure across Western Australia - Gavin Repton/Channel 4

Another week, another celebrity enjoying a lovely holiday. This time it’s Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure (Channel 4), and he’s having a fine old time. The adventure started in Western Australia, which seems to be very beautiful and very empty.



The major city is Perth, but Bailey didn’t show us that because he doesn’t want to do the usual sort of travelogue. Instead he started off at the stunning Lucky Bay beach – “scientifically proven to have the whitest sand” – before moving on to the towns of Albany and Esperance. Albany used to have a whaling station, and relics of that time have been preserved. “As is often the way with gory, brutal industries, there’s a museum and a gift shop,” Bailey deadpanned.



Esperance briefly became famous in 1979 when bits of the Skylab space station fell on it. A local ranger with a Western Australian sense of humour issued Nasa with a fine for littering, although they haven’t paid it yet. There is also a full-size replica of Stonehenge in Esperance, because someone commissioned it for a tourist attraction but ran out of money during the financial crisis. A local farmer bought it and opened it to the public. It’s an improvement on the original, Bailey suggested, because you can walk around it and sit on the stones. Also, it’s not next to the A303.

Western Australia appears to be one of the quirkiest places on Earth. But is it really, or is Bailey viewing the place through his own lens? Impossible to know unless you’ve been there or you’re from there, and I’m neither. His love of eccentricity meant that the show had a random, scattergun quality. Western Australia is home to quokkas, absurdly cute marsupials which have found internet fame by photobombing tourists’ selfies, but Bailey only mentioned them and looked up their picture on a phone, rather than going to see them – even though an encounter between Bill Bailey and a quokka might have been great fun.

Instead, there was a whole section in which he stopped off at a second-hand shop and bought an accordion, then played it in a forest. Another in which he mused about a love of nature being part of our DNA. I now know more about Western Australia than I did at the outset, and it seems an untouched and intriguing place. But the programme is better suited to fans of Bill Bailey than to those interested in Australia.