Biles' self care resonates with Black women

Aug. 8—FAIRMONT — Simone Biles' has become a shining example among the mire of mental health awareness, particularly in the Black community.

Olympians are expected to perform at levels far beyond average athletes. They are expected to push through despite the circumstances, a pressure that weighs heavier on athletes of color.

Several Black women from the Fairmont area stepped up and spoke out about how the choices by Olympians such as Biles and Naomi Osaka present a puzzling dilemma in their community.

"Honest to God, I knew it was coming," said Brittanee Simon, a 35-year-old science teacher at West Fairmont Middle School. "[Biles] knows who she is. She was aware it was time to step back and I knew... the criticism was coming."

And the criticism did come. Threads and posts on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook lambasted Biles for stepping back for her health, calling her a traitor and lazy.

"When you are a champion, it's very difficult to not compete sometimes, when your body isn't up to par," said Anita Hamilton, 44, a clinical and orthopedic nurse at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. "When your body doesn't go where your mind is, sometimes there's a breakdown and it's hard. More so for [Biles]."

The societal expectations on athletes are strenuous enough, but these expectations become exacerbated when that athlete is a woman and doubly so when that athlete is a Black woman.

As an example, NBA star LeBron James, who is known for stepping back from a game due to what many may consider minor injuries or issues, yet he is spared from much of the same fire Biles faced.

"It's OK for [NBA players] to say I won't jeopardize my health or my future career and take a step back, but for this one young woman to say it caused backlash across the entire country," said Tiffany Walker-Samuels, the 51-year-old owner of Eye Candy Beauty Salon in Fairmont. "It simply wasn't fair."

All of these woman bring to light a glaring issue within the Black community. Ingrained is a stigma surrounding mental health. A stigma that women like Yolanda Hunter are trying to break. Hunter is a 49-year-old psychiatric and mental health nurse who owns her own practice, Solace Behavioral Healthcare, in Fairmont.

Many health care professionals like Hunter are working to overcome the deep-seated stigma surrounding Black mental health.

"You have the right to disappoint people and you have a right to inconvenience them," Hunter said. "It shouldn't be something that people question."

But so often for these women, it is questioned and scrutinized.

"Us African Americans, you typically don't hear of us taking a sabbatical," Walker-Samuels said. "Because of that, our culture has often been that you work as many hours as required and you show up and perform. That's been passed down through generations.

"I put pressure on myself to work harder — to do more. And it takes something or someone to almost give me permission to step away."

Yet despite the daily struggles to get up, push through, and face the world, the feeling of this unseen pressure is something these women found hard to characterize.

Simon grew up in Fairmont and went to East Fairmont High School and recalled being chastised for not going to Fairmont Senior.

"Why didn't I go to west side with the rest of the kids my color?" Simon said. "I just call it hard. In our community, as a Black person, not fighting something means you're either scared or you're weak."

There are a few things that will warrant ostracism in the Black community, according to Hunter. One of them is bringing up mental health.

"Those are the things that get swept under the rug," she said. "Generationally, in the Black community, it's not been something we're even allowed to discuss so you just don't. People back in slavery times, they worked. If they had something wrong with them, they worked. If there were problems in the family, they worked."

Hunter opened her practice in Fairmont to try and reach the Black community here. Her goal was to break the stigma and skepticism in her community surrounding, not just mental health, but physical health too.

"I thought, 'I'm going to get a lot of... African American people to come [to my practice],' but I didn't," Hunter said. "It's easier for someone to go to the doctor and say my tooth hurts than it is to say my heart is broken."

The awareness of this existing stigma starts with people like Simon Biles. Strong women who show that it's OK to not be OK.

"I say put mental health first because if you don't, then you're not going to enjoy your sport and you're not going to succeed as much as you want to," Biles said after pulling out of women's team gymnastics final on July 27. Before the Tokyo Games, she was already the most decorated American gymnast in modern times.

Biles returned to the world stage later that week and won a bronze medal in the balance beam competition.

Taking a step back isn't weakness.

"She protected her peace," Hamilton said. "It didn't come easy... but at the end of the day she had to stand her ground. She no longer had to play their game, that's a real champion to me."

