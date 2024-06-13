Bild: Hummels decides to leave Dortmund – Milan and Roma battle to land him

The departure of Edin Terzic has not changed much for Mats Hummels who is still expected to leave the club, and AC Milan have again been mentioned as a potential destination.

Sky Germany claimed earlier this week that Terzic leaving would make Hummels consider extending with BVB given how bad relations between them had become.

However, if he did leave then he wishes to stay in Europe so that he can stay close to his family and his son, and a move to Italy is the most likely option with Milan mentioned as interested.

According to the latest from Bild (via Radio Rossonera), Hummels will also leave Borussia Dortmund in addition to the head coach Edin Terzic and the Rossoneri are considering signing him on a free transfer.

Dortmund’s memorable run to the the Champions League final has actually led to quite a sizeable overhaul, given the coach is leaving, Marco Reus is heading for Major League Soccer and Hummels seems to have decided to leave too.

The German source claim that Milan could engage in a duel with Roma to sign the central defender. Hummels would replace Simon Kjaer in the squad due to his charisma and experience, and that sense of leadership that will be lacking without the Dane around any more.